Vermont Community Events

S. Londonderry Library Valentines

The South Londonderry Free Library is celebrating the coming of Valentine’s Day with a special workshop for children on Saturday, February 11, at 10:30 a.m. There is nothing so special as a handmade valentine, and art teacher Casey Junker Bailey has collected lovely fabric, lace, calligraphy and hand-decorated papers for making beautiful, gallery-style cards. Children and their grown-ups are invited for a morning of creativity. The program is free of charge and appropriate for all ages. For more information, call 802-824-3371.

Kids’ Dollar Skate at Riley Rink

Riley Rink at Hunter Park invites the community to a Kids’ Dollar Skate to benefit the Fisher Elementary on Sunday, February 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission is $1 for children ages 13 and under, and $3 for ages 14 and up. Skate rentals ($6) are not included. Come and enjoy an afternoon skating and a pie sale while supporting Fisher Elementary. This event is generously donated by The Perfect Wife Restaurant and Spiral Press Café. For further information, call 802-375-6409.

Crafts at MCL Storytime

Local artist Kim Ray’s art project celebrating Groundhog Day and other February events will be a creative experience for pre-kindergarten children at a free story time program at 10:30. a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, at Manchester Community Library, located at 138 Cemetery Avenue, at the corner of Main Street/Route7A, Manchester Center.