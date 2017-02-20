Vermont Community Events

Arlington Free Community Dinner

On Friday, February 24, Saint James’ Episcopal Church, Route 7A, Arlington holds the second in its 2017 series of free winter dinners. The menu will include a variety of homemade chicken entrees, salads, bread, dessert and beverages. Hosts are parishioner Eileen Rice and her colleagues at Battenkill Valley Health Center. Serving begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. All are welcome to partake of a great meal with their friends and neighbors. The church and undercroft are handicapped accessible. Mark your calendars now for future dinners on March 31 and April 21. No reservations are necessary. For more information, call 802- 375-9952 or go to st.jamesarlingtonvt.org.

Wardsboro Rescue Encourages Snowmobilers to Ride-in BBQ

The Wardsboro Pathfinders Snowmobile Club’s annual Rescue Ride-In BBQ is considered one of the best BBQ fund-raising events in southern Vermont! It will be held from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, at the Stratton Rec Area. Come eat your fill of burgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, chowder, chili, meatballs, mac and cheese, desserts, and hot and cold beverages – all for a $10 suggested donation! There will even be raffle prizes and a 50/50 CASH raffle. To get there by sled, go four miles down the 710 trail from Junction C7 (WM10) or, take the 710 from C7/100 (WM20) for 18 miles. By car, take Route 100 to Stratton-Arlington Road in West Wardsboro, turn right on West Jamaica Road and follow for 3/4 mile. The Rec Area will be on the left. For more information, visit wardsboropathfinders.com. Proceeds from the event benefit Wardsboro Rescue and Rescue.

Dorset Church to Hold Pancake Supper & Mardi Gras Dinner

Come to the annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper and Mardi Gras Dinner at the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert, 143 Church Street, Dorset Village, on Tuesday, February 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $15/adults, or $30/family (parents and children), and may be ordered by calling 802-867-2260; you can also get them at HN Williams Store or The Dorset Union Store. The menu, featuring the cuisine of Sherrie Baker, will include shrimp and crab bisque, carnival roasted chicken thighs, jambalaya, stuffed fish with white wine sauce, corn and cheesy grits soufflé and praline-topped sweet potatoes with green salad, Jim’s buttermilk pancakes, maple sausage links and assorted desserts.

Poultney Spaghetti Dinner

Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Spaghetti Dinner on Friday, February 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Saint Raphael Church parish hall on East Main Street. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12, and free for those under age five. They may be purchased at the door or in advance at Tot’s Diner, York Coach Works and Mel’s Place. For more information, call 802-287-2010 or visit poultneyvt.com.