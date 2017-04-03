Vermont Community Events

Pawlet Public Library Handmade & Homegrown Festival

The Pawlet Public Library, 141 Schools Street, Pawlet, holds its springtime Handmade and Homegrown Festival on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find wonderful gifts and crafts and grab some baked goods to take home for the holiday. There will also be a silent basket auction and a very special raffle to raise money for a matching grant from the Pilcrow Foundation, which helps provide children’s books to rural libraries. There will also be love demonstrations, seedlings, children’s activities and more. For details, call the Library at 802-325-3123.

West Pawlet Spring Market

The West Pawlet Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary will hold its annual Spring Market on Saturday, April 8, at the firehouse, located at 2806 Route 153/Main Street in West Pawlet. Enjoy a leisurely shopping fling from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be early if you want Ellie Park’s famous rolls, cookies, cakes and pies – they disappear quickly! Many other appetizing delights prepared by auxiliary ladies will also be available. There will be coffee and donuts for early shoppers, and lunch from 11 a.m. until closing, offering corn chowder, hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers and salad at family-friendly prices. The Easter Bunny arrives at 12 noon with treats for the children. A special jelly bean jar will be awarded to the lucky child who guesses the correct number of jelly beans. Each child gets one chance to claim the prize; the winner will be announced at 2 p.m. Raffles which include a 50/50 drawing, a complete ham dinner and a variety of gift baskets. Raffle drawings begin at 2:50. For more information, call JoAnne Reid at 802-645-0244.

Dorset Farmers’ Market

This Sunday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Dorset Farmers’ Market will feature Julie Ann Patac of Essential Suds, who will be sharing her years of experience and expertise as an artisanal soap-maker. Stop by for an enjoyable and informative day and pick up locally grown and produced items. The Dorset Farmers’ Market is currently located at JK Adams on Route 30 in Dorset. Further information is avaialbe at dorsetfarmersmarket.com.

First Friday at The Pember

The Pember Library and Museum will present a husband and wife team for First Friday, April 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. The work of local artist Candy Cahn will include charcoal portraits of horses, vibrant watercolors of wild animals and stitched nature panels. She has exhibited at the Poultney Library and was recently awarded two prizes for her animal portraits at the Washington County Fair. Her show will run through April. Guitarist, singer and songwriter Don Cahn will also be performing. The Pember is located at 33 West Main Street in Granville, N.Y. Call 518-642-2525 to learn more.

‘National Bird’

There will be a screening of the new, award-winning film, ‘National Bird’ and a panel discussion at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Manchester Community Library, located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. This meaningful film is about the three whistleblowers who broke the silence around one of the most controversial current affairs issues of our time: the secret US drone war. The screening is free and open to the public.