Vermont Community Events

Arlington Breakfast

Battenkill Grange 487 will hold a Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, at Bailey Hall on Ice Pond Road in East Arlington. The menu includes pancakes with real Vermont maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, homefries, biscuits with sausage gravy, coffee, juice and milk. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12. For details, call Lillian Wood at 802-375-2518.

Buskirk Waffle Breakfast

Come enjoy delicious oat waffles with delicious, healthy toppings at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, at the Buskirk Seventh-Day Adventist Church and Better Living Center, 2176 West Hoosick Road, Buskirk, N.Y. The breakfast is free; donations are appreciated. RSVP at 518-686-4524.

Danby Breakfast

There will be a Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, April 22, to benefit the Danby-Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department. The event, hosted by the Department’s Auxiliary, will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. and the firehouse on Main Street in Danby. Adults cost $8 and children five to ten are $5; those under age five are free.

W. Pawlet Pancake Breakfast

The West Pawlet Fire Department will hold a Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, April 23, from 7:30 to 11 a.m., at the firehouse, 2806 Main Street, West Pawlet. The menu will feature a variety of pancakes with local maple syrup, waffles, home fries, scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon. The cost is $9 for age 12 and up, $5 for five to 12 and free under age 5. For information, call Antonio Landon at 802-345-4312.

Rupert Banquet

The Rupert Fire Department will host their annual banquet on Saturday, April 22, at the firehouse. The dinner, prepared and served by the Ox Bow 4-Club, will start at 7 p.m., followed by a presentation at 8 and dancing at 9. Choose roast beef or chicken with mashed potatoes, veggie, roll, salad and a brownie sundae for dessert. If you would like to attend or have any questions, call Kelly Lewis at 802-394-0035.

Arlington Community Dinner

The grand finale in Saint James’ Episcopal Church’s winter series of free community dinners will take place on Friday, April 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This month’s theme is Crock Pot Luck, featuring a wide selection of home-made slow-cooked entrees for meat-eaters and vegetarians. Alongside the main courses will be salads, bread and rolls, beverages and a table of delicious desserts. The dinner will be hosted by parishioner Jill Roosma and other members of the Arlington Community Health Public Nursing Service. It is free of charge and all are welcome. Saint James’ is located on Main Street in Arlington.

Family Hobby Show

Tri-Town Collectors will hold a Family Hobby Show from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at the Hampton Inn in Bennington. Besides the usual offerings of coins, currency, stamps, sports cards and comic books there will be a special quiz at the coin club table. Three new coin collectors will be present and a dealer with stamps and paper money. There also will be a collector with a large presentation of vintage sports cards. There is no admission charge and anyone wishing to set up a card table to sell their material may do so by calling Joe Fuller at 802-297-1274.

Manchester Bike Swap

The first Bike Swap of 2017 will be held next weekend on the front lawn at Battenkill Bicycles, 99 Bonnet Street, Manchester Center. This event is run like a tag sale; those wishing to sell their rideable bikes should bring them to the shop at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. Staff will help you price and sell them. If you are looking for a new/used bike, come any time between 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23. Buyers and sellers of the bikes are asked to make a donation to the Manchester Community Food Cupboard. Unsold bikes must be picked up by 4 p.m. on Sunday; they are unable to keep or dispose of any unsold bikes. For more information, stop by Battenkill Bicycles or call 802-362-2734.

Buy Tickets Now for Bennington Steak House Dinner

The Pinsonneault Family invites the public to a fundraising Steak House Dinner to support the Silver Towers Camp for people with disabilities and the pool fund on Friday, April 28, at Bennington Elks Lodge 567 on Washington Avenue. There will be two seatings: from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and starting at 7 p.m. (come any time during these time frames, as they won’t be able to seat everyone all at once) Entrée choices include Rib Eye Steak with Onion Rings and Baked Potato or Chicken Marsala with Rice Pilaf, for $25 per person, and includes Relish Tray and Dessert. A relish tray to go ($20) and separate relish tray items available for take out in the foyer. Tickets will not be available at the door. They must be purchased in advance at Willy’s Variety at Gage and Park Street, Bennington or the Bennington Elks Lodge on Washington Avenue, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, through the back entrance.