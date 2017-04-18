Vermont Community Events

Arlington Poetry Workshop

Poetry. Words inspire us, filling us with images and feelings: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, Laughter and Fun. Join the Martha Canfield Library on Wednesday, April 19, from 1 to 2: p.m., to learn how easy it is to put your words into prose that shows your creativity. This one-hour program will leave you wanting to write more, and is suitable for ages 8 and up. The Library is currently holding a 50/50 raffle fundraiser. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for 6 tickets, available at the front desk. The drawing will be held on Saturday, April 22, at the spring Reduce, Reread, Recycle book sale. All proceeds will benefit the Martha Canfield Library. For information, call 802-375-6153 or visit marthacanfieldlibrary.org.

Manchester Poetry Salon

On Friday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m., the Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Avenue, Manchester Center, will host its second annual Poetry Salon. Claire North will serve as the emcee. Poets from the local area and beyond are invited to come and read their work, and the community is invited to come and listen. The Community Poem will be read aloud, and copies of it will be available. A reception will follow, giving everyone a chance to mingle. If you would like to read a two- to three-minute poem(s), email events@mclvt.org to reserve your place. This event is free, although donations to the Library are gratefully accepted.

Londonerry Composting Workshop

Earth Day is Saturday, April 22 – and, appropriately, a Backyard Composting workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m. at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections, located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace. A limited number of compost bins, countertop food scrap containers and five-gallon scrap buckets will be available for purchase. Personal checks are accepted. The EPA reported that in 2015, 20 to 30 percent of waste sent to landfills consisted of food and yard waste. The use of backyard composting systems diverts this waste, and gardens benefit from fresh compost which adds nutrients to the soil and helps retain moisture. The Universal Recycling Law Act 148 was passed in 2012, completely banning residential food scraps from Vermont landfills by 2020. The workshop is free, but space is limited; call 802-824-4343 to register.

Dorset Farmers’ Market

At Sunday, April 23, Sandra Kraehling of Pan Latin will be cooking up some scrumptious surprises using market ingredients, providing printed recipes and samples. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., every Sunday, year-round. The winter location is at JK Adams on Route 30. Further information can be found at dorsetfarmersmarket.com.