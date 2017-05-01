Vermont Community Events

Arlington Silent Auction

The Bennington Early Childhood Center is holding a cocktail party and silent auction at The Arlington Inn’s event barn on Saturday, May 6, from 7 to 10 p.m. The event will feature music by The Julie Shea Band, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, a cash bar and over 75 auction items donated by community members. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 by sending a check to BECC, 1506 Harwood Hill Rd, Bennington, VT 05201 or visit benningtonecc.org. Admission is $30 at the door.

Mt. Tabor Old Cemetery Walk

The Mount Tabor/Danby Historical Society will meet at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, for a short talk on Mount Tabor cemeteries, followed by a car pool up Forest Road 10 to walk the hard-to-find Greeley and Burton Cemeteries. If time permits, the group will also walk to a unnamed, supposedly Revolutionary War graveyard. Walks are about .6, .8 and .5 miles round trip respectively. Wear sturdy shoes and bring tick repellant. You may want to bring a snack and water, too. For details, call Herb Ogden at 802-293-2510 or email hogden@vermontel.net.

Rutland Loyalty Day Parade

VFW Post 648 and its auxiliaries are sponsoring the annual Loyalty Day Parade on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 2 p.m. Now in its 53nd year, the parade takes place at Merchants Row in Rutland. A luncheon hosted by the Ladies’ Auxiliary will also take place the same day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Post at 15 Wales Street in Rutland, for a donation of $6 for those age 13 and up or $3 for children ages six to 12; those under age five are free. Music and dancing starts at 4 p.m. with DJ John Saltis. For more information, call Ron Fairbanks at 802-558-3965.

Italian Opera and Dinner to Fund Slate Valley Museum

The Slate Valley Museum has teamed up with internationally acclaimed American soprano Anya Matanovi to bring a night of Italian opera with dinner to the Pawlet Town Hall on Saturday, May 6, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for this fundraiser are $55 per person. Matanovi made her international opera debut as Musetta in Franco Zeffirelli’s captivating production of Puccini’s ‘La Bohéme’ with the New Israeli Opera. Last year brought her anticipated return to Seattle Opera as Gretel in ‘Hansel and Gretel.’ This season includes notable role debuts, including Anne Trulove in ‘The Rake’s Progress’ with Boston Lyric Opera, and Mabel in ‘Pirates of Penzance’ with Lyric Opera of Kansas City. In concert, she joins the Cleveland Orchestra for Mendelssohn’s ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ conducted by Franz Welser-Möst, and makes her Cincinnati Symphony debut with the same work.

“This will be a very special evening in the Slate Valley. What an opportunity to pair our local history, regional Italian cuisine, Italian opera music, and cocktails served by our friends and neighbors at the Barn Restaurant in a charming village setting,” said SVM Board Trustee, Heather Thomas. “We recently discovered that the second floor auditorium at the Pawlet Town Hall is more like a ballroom – and what a space to host a fundraiser. You won’t want to miss this memorable occasion!”

All ages are welcome. Tickets are $55 per person and are available for sale at the Slate Valley Museum, The Gold Trout, online at slatevalleymuseum.org and on Eventbrite. Reservations are required. For more information, call 518-642-1417.

Wallingford Breakfast

The Ladies Aid Society of the First Congregational Church, 23 South Main Street, Wallingford, will be hosting a wide variety of items in its annual breakfast buffet on Wednesday, May 3, from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Some items will be available to order. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 4 to 12, and free for those under four.

Strut Your Mutt!

Pawlet Public Library is hosting their second annual dog show, Strut Your Mutt, on Saturday, May 13, from 10 am. to 1 p.m., with registration from 9 to 11. All proceeds benefit Library programs and materials. Strut Your Mutt on the Pawlet Green starts with a rabies clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. downstairs at library. The $10 fee will also benefit the Library, thanks to Rutland Veterinary Clinic and Surgical Care. The Pawlet town clerk will be issuing dog licenses during the same time, next to the registration tent. Caroline Albert of The Grateful Dog will be sponsoring an agility fun course, and Jana Mason will offer canine Reiki. The show features seven entertaining categories including: Puppy, Best Costume, Best Trick, Most Mysterious Heritage, Best Tail Wag, Largest and Smallest. The $5 entry fee includes one category; it’s $2 for each additional category. Vendor space is still available for $25. For details, call 802-325-3123.