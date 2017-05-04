Vermont Community Events

Rupert Leisures

The Rupert Leisures’ Mother’s Day luncheon is at 12 noon on Wednesday, May 10, at the Rupert Firehouse. Chef Mike McKeighan will offer pot roast with gravy, potatoes, carrots, celery, tossed salad, rolls and Jello with mixed fruit. Desserts and a donation of $4.50 are welcome. Please bring your own cutlery to lessen kitchen duties for our Merck volunteers. For information, call Skip Lewis at 802-394- 7822.

Senior Luncheon

The next senior luncheon at Chauncey’s will be Monday, May 8, at 11:30 a.m. Please come before then. For a spot, call Sally at 802-375-9780.

Area Chamber Unveils New, Comprehesive Regional Guide

The Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce will unveil the new regional visitors guide on April 27. The guide is updated yearly and distributed throughout the northeast as a way to showcase the region’s various tourist attractions. This year, as the Chamber announced its 2020 Vision to become a fully regional chamber, the visitors guide took on a new mission as well. “This is our first real, tangible effort as a Chamber to come alongside the entire region, from Manchester and the mountains to Bennington and the valleys, and demonstrate our 2020 vision of regionalizing,” states executive director of the Chamber, Matt Harrington. “Along with our traditional Bennington base of businesses and attractions we have also worked to incorporate a large amount of Manchester and the Northshire in this piece as well.” The Shires of Vermont Visitors Guide: Serving Bennington to Manchester is 104 pages – up from 68 pages last year – and is filled with vibrant photos of the area, directories of businesses and attractions, a full fold-out map and magazine-like narratives throughout the piece focusing on various elements of the Shires. The guide provides tourists with destinations in the region that include shopping, dining, services, lodging and activities throughout the year. 70,000 will be distributed throughout the region including New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and the rest of New England. To learn more, call 802-447-3311 or email marie@bennington.com.

Project Independence

Monday, May 8: Technology of Today. Tuesday, May 9: Ping Pong Poker. Wednesday, May 10: Musical Memories. Thursday, May 11: Wii Bowling. Friday, May 12: Mother’s Day Celebration. Bennington Project Independence has been helping Bennington County families keep loved ones at home for over 30 years. Call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.

Meals on Wheels

Tuesday, May 2: Chicken Barley Mushroom Casserole, Braised Cabbage, Glazed Carrots, Bread, Triple Berry Pie. Wednesday, May 3: Strawberry French Toast Bake, Yellow Beans, Applesauce, Yogurt. Thursday, May 4: Scottish Beef Stew, Roasted Rutabaga, Copper Pennies, Tossed Salad, Bread, Cookie. Friday, May 5: Tuna Apple Salad Plate, Pasta Salad, Cucumber and Tomato Salad, Pineapple Tidbits, Bread. Monday, May 8: Baked Ziti, Broccoli, Coleslaw, Garlic Knot, Fruited Yogurt. Tuesday, May 9: Spinach Bacon Quiche, Vegetables, Apple Crisp Bread, Fruited Jell-O. Menu is subject to change. For information, call Bennington at 802-442-8012 or Manchester at 802-362-3714.

Retired Teachers Luncheon

Attention all retired teachers, para educators, school nurses, and guidance/psychology/speech personal. The Bennington County Retired Teachers Association will host a spring lunch at 12 noon on Tuesday, May 9, at the Second Congregation Church in Bennington. The cost of the lunch is $12, which includes a beverage and dessert. Following lunch, guest speaker Kathy Eckstei will present a program on how to de-clutter and downsize. RSVP to Linda Moxley 802-447-7413.

Lake Bomoseen Association

The Lake Bomoseen Association is holding a Cinco de Mayo social on Friday, May 5, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake House Pub and Grille on Route 30 in Bomoseen. A $15 ticket will provide Mexican appetizers and one beer or sangria. Attendees can pay LBA membership dues; donations are always welcome to the Lake Bomoseen Preservation Trust (LBPT). A large basket containing lots of Mexican items will be raffled at the event. There will also be sign up sheets for upcoming functions. For tickets, contact Davene Brown at gdddbrown@hotmail.com or call 802-468-2281.

Derby Club to Observe 82 Years

Members of the Derby Community Club are set for their annual Pre-Kentucky Derby Celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the Hoosick Falls Country Club, 73 Richmond Avenue, Hoosick Falls, N.Y. Admission is $10. Enjoy food, music by DJ Kevin O’Malley, Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle, horse pool. auction, hat contest and door prizes. The Kentucky Derby is still known as the ‘greatest two minutes in sports,’ and the Derby Club’s fundraising celebration gets bigger and better each year. Call Joanie James at 518-686-7559 for information.