Vermont Community Events

Dorset Seniors

The Dorset Seniors will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Thursday, May 25, at the Wilson House in East Dorset. There will be door prizes. Reservations are required. Call Dotty Streeter at 802-867-4442. The suggested donation is $3.50 per person. All seniors are welcome to attend.

Salem Seniors

Would like to visit Ireland, but can’t afford the airfare? Problem solved! Drop into the Salem Seniors’ meeting at 12 noon on Thursday, May 18, and enjoy a presentation by Joan Campbell on her recent visit to Ireland. Bring a dish to share. All are welcome. The meeting will be held at Proudfit Hall on Main Street in Salem, N.Y.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, May 16: Beef Noodle Bake, Spinach and Tomato, Cauliflower, Whole Wheat Bread, Peaches. Wednesday, May 17: Chicken Primavera, Stewed Tomatoes, Whole Wheat Garlic Bread, Salad, Yogurt with Strawberries. Thursday, May 18: Pork Roast with Apples, Turnips and Potatoes, Broccoli and Carrot Mix, Tossed Salad, Whole Wheat Bread, Cupcake. Friday, May 19: CAFÉ CLOSED. Egg Salad Sandwich, Asian Slaw, Carrot Cranberry Salad, Whole Wheat Bread, Apple. Monday, May 22: Split Pea and Ham Soup, Fresh Mixed Vegetables, Cheddar Biscuit, Baked Apple, Yogurt. Tuesday, May 23: Chef Salad with Turkey and Cheese; Boiled Egg, Coleslaw, Whole Wheat Bread, Applesauce. Menu is subject to change. For more information, call the Bennington office at 802-442-8012 or the Manchester office at 802-362-3714.

Project Independence

Monday, May 22: Jewelry Club. Tuesday, May 23: Visual Tour- Under the Sea. Wednesday, May 24: Hand Reflexology. Thursday, May 25: Wheel of Fortune. Friday, May 26: Memorial Day Celebration. Bennington Project Independence has been helping families keep loved ones at home for more than 30 years. For more information, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.

Dorset Sip & Plant Event

Join Mettowee Mill Nursery in a workshop to design and create a summer container garden at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. This special evening will begin with an exclusive greenhouse tour conducted by Mettowee grower Darren Godette. Participants will select plants from those available in the greenhouse, or pick a design using materials selected in advance. Bring a container with drainage from home or purchase one at 20 percent off. Wine, non-alcoholic beverages and appetizers will be served. To register, call 802-325-3007 or email info@mmnvt.com.

Mary’s Day in N. Bennington

A Mary’s Day program will be held on Sunday, May 21, in the Mary’s Garden at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in North Bennington. The program begins at 1 p.m. and includes a May Crowning, the Rosary and Marian Hymns. All are invited. The Garden was started 16 years ago to honor Mary, based on the traditions of 13th and 14th century monks, who assigned names to flowers as a way to honor Mary. Programs and maintenance of the Mary’s Garden is under the auspices of the Madonna Della Strada Garden Guild. Music is provided by the Madonna Della Strada Singers. For information, call 802-447-7504

Group Ride, Cookout Postponed in Manchester

Battenkill Bicycles has re-scheduled i’s opening group ride from May 14 to Sunday, May 21, at 10 a.m. The group will ride down to East Arlington on Sunderland Hill Road and back. An open cookout will follow at the shop for all riders until 2 p.m. If you want to form your own group of riders the grill will be open to all who ride to or from Battenkill Bicycles, 99 Bonnet Street, Manchester Center. Thursday Night Training rides will begin at 5:30 on Thursday May 18; come ready to ride. Training rides are faster paced and sometimes have bigger hills to ride over. Tuesday Night Social rides will begin after Memorial Day.