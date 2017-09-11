Vermont Community Events & Things to Do

24th Bennington Quiltfest

More than 100 new quilts will be on display at Bennington Quiltfest, Saturday and Sunday, September 16 and 17, at Mount Anthony Union Middle School, 747 East Road, Bennington. Presented by the Quiet Valley Quilters Guild, the event will be open Saturday 9 to 5 and Sunday 9 to 4. Award-winning quilter Michelle Renee Hiatt, who designs her own line of patterns and enjoys teaching others, will speak at 1 p.m. both days. There will be demonstrations, vendors and a consignment boutique with crafts and used quilting books and magazines. Tickets for this year’s raffle quilt will be available, with the drawing taking place on Sunday at 3 p.m. People’s Choice Awards will be presented at the same time. Breakfast and lunch will be available. Admission is $7; children 12 and under, free. Visit benningtonquiltfest.com.

Walk for Recovery

Turning Point Center of Bennington County is hosting the fourth annual Walk for Recovery in downtown Bennington at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 16. Sign-up begins at 10:30 in the TD Bank parking lot at the corner of School and Pleasant Streets. Participants will get a free T-shirt. The First Baptist Church at 601 Main Street will host a reception following the Walk. Call 802-442-9700 to learn more.

UCS Barn Sale This Weekend

Affectionately dubbed ‘The best tag sale in Vermont,’ this year’s Barn Sale, a fundraiser for United Counseling Service (UCS), is scheduled to take place – rain or shine – on two days: Saturday, September 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This annual event, held for the first few years in an actual barn, is now staged at Riley Rink at Hunter Park in Manchester because it has become so successful, thanks to the tireless efforts of the volunteer Barn Sale Committee. Proceeds from the Barn Sale have benefitted UCS outpatient services at the Northshire office since 2012. United Counseling Service’s mission is to build a stronger community by empowering individuals and families to live healthy and meaningful lives. For information or to make a donation, visit ucsvt.org or call 802-442-5491.

Strike Out Cancer in Bennington

The Price Chopper Cancer Crusaders will be holding a night of bowling Monday, September 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennington Lanes. A $12 cash donation gets you a shoe rental and bowling for two hours. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Food will be available. Proceeds benefit Cancer Center Community Crusaders patient outreach.

Burdett Commons Public Chat

Burdett Commons is hosting a community chat in Bailey Hall at the Federated Church of East Arlington on Sunday, September 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. Residents young and old from Arlington, Sunderland and Sandgate are invited to learn what is happening at their community center and share their ideas on what they would like to see there. Childcare will be available for those children who would rather play. Refreshments will be served. Email burdettcommonsinc@yahoo.com or call 802-375-6515 with any questions.

Hoof & Hike for Equine Rescue

Join the Dorset Equine Rescue at Merck Forset and Farmland Center in Rupert on Sunday, September 24, for a beautuful hike – or bring your own horse to ride on the trails. Tickets to the first annual DER Hoof and Hike are $35 each for hikers and riders, with proceeds going towards rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming neglected, abused, slaughter bound and/or horses. The day will include breakfast and lunch, a scavenger hunt, and a raffle offering a chance to win some great prizes. Horses will be limited to 25 this first year; hikers are unlimited. Beau the mini horse will make an appearance in his kissing booth. Preregister at dorsetequinerescue.org. Check-in and breakfast will be open from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch will start at 11:30 and go to 1 p.m. DER will also be selling T-shirts and other items. The Dorset Equine Rescue is a nonprofit organization. They receive at least one call or email every day to take in horses, but due to lack of space and funding, have to turn many away. It costs $95,000 a year to run DER, made possible only through the generous support of people like you. To make a tax-deductible donation, send to The Dorset Equine Rescue, PO Box 92, East Dorset, VT 05253.