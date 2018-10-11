Vermont Community Mind & Body

RRMC Level ll Tai Chi

For those who wish to continue beyond Tai Chi for Beginners, Rutland Regional Medical Center is currently offering Level II Tai Chi classes on Mondays, beginning October 22, from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center. It is recommended that registrants complete Beginners Tai Chi before enrolling in Level II, where you will be guided to move in other directions adding more slightly complicated movements to bring more depth to your practice. The cost is $15. Registration is required; visit rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.

Tips for Better Sleep

SVMC will present a lecture about sleep presented by Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Sleep Medicine section chief Brooke Judd from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 26, at the Manchester Community Library in Manchester. Sleep research has and continues to yield powerful revelations regarding the importance of sleep in wellbeing and what efforts improve patients’ sleep. Attendees will learn about longstanding concepts related to sleep, more recent discoveries, and how they can use science research to get a satisfying night’s rest. Refreshments and light hors d’oeuvres will be served. The event is free, but advance registration is required. Contact Ashley Jowett at ashley.jowett@svhealthcare.org or 802-447-5019.

SVMC Mammography Day

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) will offer screening mammograms from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, October 20, at SVMC Women’s Imaging Center, suite 206 of the Medical Office Building at 140 Hospital Drive in Bennington. Although open to any woman with a referral from her physician, women who have never had a mammogram before, or who are over age 40 are encouraged to attend. Once you’ve obtained a referral, call 802-447-5541 extension 2 to schedule. Those uninsured or with high deductibles, may apply for funding though a Komen for the Cure VT-NH grant. For more information, call 802-440-4244.