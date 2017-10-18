Vermont Community News

Nonprofit Fair in Bennington

Green Mountain RSVP is hosting a local nonprofit fair on Tuesday, October 24, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., in the Vermont Department of Health Community Room (CCV Building), 324 Main Street, Bennington. This free all-ages event will offer door prizes, refreshments and a chance to explore volunteer opportunities. To learn more, call 802-447-1545.

Manchester Basket Party

The Harned-Fowler VFW Auxiliary will be hosting a Basket Party on Saturday, October 21. Doors open at 11 a.m. VFW Post 6471 is located at 280 Depot Street in Manchester Center.

Bennington Pitch Tournament

Join the Price Chopper Cancer Crusaders on Sunday, October 22, for their Pitch Tournament at the Elks Club, 125 Washington Avenue, Bennington. Sign up is at 11 a.m. with the tournament starting at 12 noon. Team entry is $30. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and food; $5 of the entry fee will be donated to the Cancer Center patient resource fund.

Wallingford Bingo

Maple Valley Grange 318 will host Bingo on Friday, October 20. Doors open at 6 p..m., with games starting at 7 p.m. Food will be available. The Grange is located at 31 Dugway Road at the junction of Route 7 in Wallingford. For more information, call Dennis at 802-353-4651.

East Dorset Basket Party

The East Dorset Congregational Church will host a Basket Party on Saturday, October 28, at the East Dorset Fire Hall, just off Route 7. Doors will open at 11 a.m., with the drawings beginning at 12:20 p.m. Your first sheet of tickets will be $5, and will include a light lunch of sandwich, chips, drink and cookie. Additional sheets may be purchased for $2 each. There will be at least 100 baskets, filled with donations of a number of very nice items, including Lennox China, a hand-painted appetizer and dip set, a ceramic berry bowl, blown glass perfume bottles, Ansley and Lennox mini vases, Venetian glass candies and a handmade double quilt, to mention just a few.

Pittsford Disc Golf Tournament

The Pittsford Recreation Area, 223 Recreation Area Road, Pittsford, will host its seventh annual Fall Disc Golf Tournament on Saturday, October 21.Tournament fees, $10 per person, help offset maintenance costs at the public disc golf course. Your round will include 18 holes of disc golf, hot chocolate, donuts and a fun time; winners get bragging rights for the year. To register, contact Randy Adams at recreation@pittsfordvermont.com – or just drop by. Check-in will be between 8 and 8:30 a.m., with a shotgun start 9 a.m., rain or shine event. For more information, call 802-483-6500 extension 17.

Bennington Bingo

Join the Price Chopper Cancer Crusaders for their fourth annual BINGO event on Tuesday, October 17, at the American Legion Post 13 at 225 Northside Drive in Bennington. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Admission is $10 cash. Bingo begins at 6. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawings and food to purchase. Bring bingo chips or use pennies to mark your bingo cards. All proceeds will benefit patient resources at the Cancer Center in Bennington.

Church Organ Tour

The Vermont Chapter of the American Guild of Organists is sponsoring its annual Church Organ Tour at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 22, at the First Congregtional Church in Manchester Village. After the church’s organist Linda Hueckel and Vaughn Watson of Addison play the organ there, the group will proceed to the First Baptist Church in Manchester Center at 4 p.m. where Jeffrey Linebeck of Manchester and John Riddle of Rutland will play its historic organ; Christopher Lewis will play the organ in Zion Episcopal Church at 4:45. All music lovers are invited to attend any or all of the visits. Please note that after the first recital, arrival times are approximate.

Prayers for America

Parishioners from Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church will pray the Rosary on Saturday, October 14, in the center of downtown Bennington. They will start at 12 noon; all are invited to attend and pray for America. The program is part of the America Needs Fatima movement, this year celebrating the 100th anniversary of Our Lady’s Apparitions at Fatima.

Celebrate Recovery Pot Luck

Celebrate Recovery Manchester will meet for a pot luck dinner on Wednesday, October 18, at 5:45 p.m. Bring a dish if you can, or just come! Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered 12-step program that opens the door the healing by applying the eight recovery principles found in the Beatitudes of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, and the 12 steps to becoming free of addictive, compulsive and disfunctional behaviors. Participants voluntarily share their experiences, strengths and hopes with each other in a confidential, safe group setting. The group meets weekly; child care is provided. For information, email jenniferdemauro@gmail.com, or call Jennifer at 609-203-1293.