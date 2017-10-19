Vermont Community News, Events & Things to Do!

Haystack Hustlers

The Pawlet Haystack Hustler Seniors will meet on Tuesday, October 24, at 12 noon in the art room at the Mettawee Community School, Route 153, West Pawlet. The group will enjoy a delicious lunch prepared by the school’s chefs. All seniors are welcome and encouraged to come. A $4 donation is suggested. There will be a 50/50 drawing and donations of non-perishable goods for the Food Pantry are appreciated. Following lunch, a class will visit and entertain us. Please call Sharon Undal at 802-645-0461 for reservations and more information.

Dorset Seniors

The Dorset Seniors will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Thursday, October 26, at the Wilson House in East Dorset. There will be door prizes. Reservations are required. Make your reservations by October 23 by calling Dotty Streeter at 802-867-4442. The suggested donation is $3.50 per person. All seniors are welcome to attend.

Project Independence

Monday, October 23: Sing-a-long. Tuesday, October 24: Origami. Wednesday, October 25: Broadway Bound. Thursday, October 26: Wii Fun. Friday, October 27: National Chocolate Day. Find out more about Bennington Project Independence with a complimentary visit or tour. Call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, October 17: Chicken Sausage with Onions and Peppers, German Potato Salad, Green Beans, Whole Wheat Roll, Applesauce. Wednesday, October 18: Pulled Pork Barbecue on Roll, Scalloped Corn, Carrots, Spinach Salad, Cookie. Thursday, October 19: Cheese Lasagna, Italian Flat Beans, Whole Wheat Garlic Roll, Tossed Salad, Birthday Cake. Friday, October 20: Quiche D’Jour, Oven Roasted Potatoes, California Blend, Whole Wheat Bread, Fruit Yogurt. Monday, October 23: Kielbasa and Sauerkraut, Glazed Carrots, Creamed Spinach, Homemade Roll, Peaches. Tuesday, October 24: Baked Herbed Fish, Rice Vegetable Pilaf, Mixed Vegetables, Whole Wheat Bread, Carrot Raisin Salad, Cookie. Menu is subject to change. For more information, call the Bennington office at 802-442-8012 or the Manchester office at 802-362-3714.

Arlington Garden Club

The Arlington Garden Club will hold their monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17, at the American Legion Hall in East Arlington. The business meeting will be followed by the program at 1 p.m., when Deb Hewson will teach a workshop on fairy gardens. Members should bring any items they may want to put in their gardens. Hostesses for the day are Karen Tendrup and Eleanor Hanrahan, with Wendy Bucchieri as Head Hostess. Interested in membership? Call Marilyn at 802-375 9275 or visit arlingtongardenclubvt@webs.com.

Tri-County Garden Club

The Tri-County Garden Club will be meeting on Wednesday, October 25, at 11 a.m. at the Hartford Methodist Church on Main Street in Hartford. Aaron Gabriel of Cornell Cooperative Extension will be speaking about composting. Lunch will be provided. Guests are welcome.

Bennington Garden Club

The Bennington Garden Club welcomes the public to an evening with Ellen Ecker Ogden, award-winning food and garden writer and kitchen garden designer, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, at the Bennington Museum, 75 Main Street, Bennington. Admission is free. Her inspiring presentation, ‘The Art of Growing Food,’ will reveal how to grow an edible garden with an eye toward beauty and easy care. Take home design ideas to transform your current garden, or start something new with Ellen’s six steps to success. Books will be available for purchase. Visit benningtongardenclub.com for more information.

French Conversation

Join French teachers Lizzy Lindenberg and Michelle Emery at Manchester Community Library for some lively conversation en francais. The group will meet on Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. on October 25, November 8, 15 and 29, and December 6. Drop-ins are welcome. The meetings are free and open to the public and presented by Burr and Burton Academy, Manchester Community Library and Maple Street School. Those with an intermediate to advanced skill level will feel most comfortable; beginners are welcome to listen and absorb until they are able to join the conversation. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2607 pour apprendre plus.

Cook by the Book Club

The Cook by the Book discussion group at Manchester Community Library will meet on Tuesday, October 24 at 2 p.m. instead of October 17. The group will discuss kitchen skills, techniques and shortcuts, what recipes don’t tell you, and Pinot Noir. Drop-ins are welcome at the free meeting. For more information, call 802-362-2607.

GNAT Tech Training

Greater Northshire Access Television (GNAT-TV) will offer digital media classes starting in November for all ages and skill levels; anyone living or working in GNAT’s service territory is welcome to participate. Once you complete your course, you will be certified and eligible to use GNAT’s equipment and facilities free of charge. This includes professional video cameras, editing computers, iPads, GoPros, green screen and a three-camera television studio. Classes will be held at 12 noon and at 6 p.m.on select Thursdays. For more information, visit

gnat-tv.org or call 802-362-7070.