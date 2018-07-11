Vermont Community Sports

Red Sox Bus Trip

Bennington Lodge of Elks 567 is hosting a bus trip to Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday, July 14, when the Red Sox will be playing the Toronto Blue Jays. Game time is 1:05 p.m. The bus will leave the Lodge parking lot on Washington Avenue in Bennington at 8 a.m. Boarding begins at 7:30. The cost, $135 per person, includes the game, bus and parking. Tickets are available at the Lodge; come around to the back of the building to enter. For more information, contact Lori Pinsonneault at 802-442-5606 or oripins@comcast.net.

Applications Open for Next Habitat for Humanity Homes

Bennington County Habitat for Humanity is searching for two home buyers for three-bedroom homes in Manchester and Bennington. Construction begins soon. There are specific criteria that applicants must meet to qualify: the combined income of household members must range from $31,000 to $57,500 yearly; the ability to pay a 30-year interest-free mortgage is necessary. Since Habitat homes are built by volunteers and sold at cost, monthly payments range from $750 to $900. Applicants must have a history of good financial management and be unable to get a traditional mortgage. They must currently live or work in Bennington County and have done so for the 12 months immediately prior to application. Background checks are conducted. Applicants must be willing to work in partnership with Habitat in a variety of ways. For details, call 892-367-1000.

Manchester Sports Camp

Northshire Baptist Church is partnering with the Vermont Fellowship of Christian Athletes to host an FCA Sports Camp that will include soccer, football and basketball for ages seven to 12. Coaches are former or current BBA coaches and collegiate athletes such as Dave Shehadi and Dan Mulroy. FCA Camp will be held at the Dana L Thompson Park, July 23 to 27, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The cost is $55; scholarships are available on a need basis; email northshirebaptistchurch@gmail.com. To register, visit nefcacamps.org.

Volunteer with VT Legal Aid to Fight Housing Discrimination

Vermont Legal Aid seeks volunteer housing discrimination testers. Testers are like secret shoppers; they contact landlords, view apartments and report their experiences back to the test coordinator. A diverse group of testers are needed, including those with apparent physical disabilities, parents, and individuals with foreign accents. Testers are paid a cash stipend and mileage for each completed test. Volunteers must be 18 or older, attend training and meet HUD program requirements. To learn more, meet with Vermont Legal Aid on Wednesday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 108 School Street, Bennington. The event is free, but register with Devon Ayers at dayers@vtlegalaid.org or 800-889-2047. To request accommodations, contact Lynn Mazza, VCIL-Bennington at 802-442-1876 or lmazza@vcil.org.

Learn to Play Ukulele

Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main Street, Poultney, will host beginning ukulele classes with Linda MacFarlane on Thursdays, July 12, 19 and 26, from 5 to 6 p.m. Adults 18 and over can learn how to play easy chords and fun summer songs; bring your own user-friendly, tunable ukulele. The cost $10 for SVA members, $12 for non-members, per class. Scholarships are available to those who ask. Register at stonevalleyarts.org/events.

Watch Out for Wi-Fi Scams

As you travel this summer, it may be tempting to search out free Wi-Fi to access the internet. Remember that free or public Wi-Fi does not guarantee a secure internet connection. On an open and unprotected network, online actions are not secure and can be tracked by hackers to steal personal information, login credentials, and even credit card information. In an effort to trick you, scammers may also create fake networks that appear authentic. If you are at a location that offers free Wi-Fi, verify with an employee that you are on the correct network – especially if there are multiple network options that look legitimate. And don’t share sensitive information while using these unprotected connections. Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 877-908-3360 or visit aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.

VFW Hall Available

VFW Post 6471, located at 280 Depot Street in Manchester, announces that they will donate the use of their hall, free of charge, to any non-profit organization’s event or meeting. For additional details, call 802-362-9840 or visit manchestervfw.org.