Vermont Community Sports News

Obstacle Course Race to Benefit Stratton Foundation

The First North American Obstacle Course Racing Championships will be held August 10 to 12 at Stratton Mountain. This three-day event will consist of a 3K short course on Friday, followed by the15K standard course championship on Saturday. On Sunday, the public is invited to participate in a Team Relay event and the Stratton Foundation Individual 7K, with proceeds going towards the Stratton Foundation. Help to support Vermont children and families living in economic hardship by providing funds for weekend and summer food backpack programs, dental services in schools, mental health and at-risk counseling for children, basic daily necessities and opportunities for innovative education designed to break the cycle of hopelessness and generational poverty. Volunteer opportunities are also available; get a T-shirt and lunch, run the race and join the event welcoming elite athletes to our area for an exciting weekend at Stratton. Contact Tammy Mosher at 802-297-2096 or info@strattonfoundation.org. To learn more, visit strattonfoundation.org.

Nominations Sought in Poultney

Do you know a Poultney citizen who goes above and beyond the call of duty to enrich the Poultney community in sharing his or her time and talents to it? Nominations are sought for the 2018 Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award. Presented annually since 1990, the Award honors a resident citizen who has made major contributions to the betterment of Poultney. Nominations are accepted in letter format only by US Mail, received no later than Friday, August 17. State the name, address and phone number of the nominee, a biographical sketch and supporting testimonials. Nomination letters should also include name, address and phone number of the person submitting, in case additional information is needed. (Recipients are eligible to receive the award one time; a list of past recipients is available at poultneyvt.com.) Mail to PACC 2018 Citizen of the Year, c/o Cartref Taid, 60 Norton Avenue, Poultney, VT 05764-1029. For more information, call 802-287-2010.

Vermont Arts Council Forum

How can the Vermont Arts Council better serve you, as an artist, community member, teaching artist, creative worker or entrepreneur? They would like to know. The ‘Voices from the Field’ is a series of community forums held across the state hosted by the trustees of the Vermont Arts Council. Start your day with breakfast treats, coffee and conversation at the Manchester Community Library from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 26. RSVP at info@vermontartscouncil.org or call 802-828-3291.

Call for Quilters

The Quiet Valley Quilters Guild invites quilters to exhibit their projects in the 25th annual Bennington Quiltfest, Saturday and Sunday, September 15 and 16, at Mount Anthony Union Middle School in Bennington. You do not need to be a member of the Guild to submit an entry. All quilt entries – wall hangings, bed quilts or other quilted creations, such as garments and accessories – must be registered by August 1. For complete details and an entry form, visit benningtonquiltfest.com.