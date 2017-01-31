Vermont Featured Artists

S. Londonerry Library to Host Artist

During the month of February the artwork of Maya Drummond will be on display at the South Londonderry Free Library during library hours. Maya has explored a variety of mediums over the years including watercolor, oil, acrylic and silk painting, tile art and ceramic glazing, murals and furniture painting, handhooked rugs and beaded lamp shades. On exhibit will be some of her decorated lamps and wonderful colorful paintings. Library hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 to 5 p.m., as well as Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dorset Library February Artist

The featured artist at the Dorset Public Library during the month of February will be photographer Henry Kornaros. The public is invited to meet Henry at an opening reception on Saturday, February 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Kornaros was born in New York City and moved to East Dorset in 2001. A former student at The Dorset School, he is now a junior at Burr and Burton Academy. His journey towards photography was first inspired by the filmmaker and Youtuber Casey Neistat. He started experimenting with his GoPro and enrolled in Bill Muench’s cinematography class at BBA. He won two Gawlik awards his sophomore year; this success encouraged him to shoot still photography. He found a willing and creative mentor in Travis Kline on BBA’s art faculty. A birthday trip to New York City ignited the passion for the urban landscape and the attempt to capture the city in all of its layers and symmetries. All works are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit the library. Call 802-867-5774 for more information.