Vermont Hemp Farmacy Opens

A new business has just opened at 106 North Street in Bennington. The Vermont Hemp Farmacy is where locals can find CBD, the non-psychoactive compound derived from the hemp plant, which provides significant medical benefits in the treatment of anxiety, arthritis and chronic pain. The shop offers one-on-one consultations with knowledgeable, certified staff to address various ailments through natural botanicals while supporting and sustaining a viable agricultural industry. They are open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 802-442-2220.