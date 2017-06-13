Vermont Historical Events & Things to Do

Mt. Tabor Old Cemetery Walk

The Mount Tabor-Danby Historical Society, located on the bottom floor of the Griffith Library on Main Street in Danby, plans a short talk followed by a car pool up Forest Road 10 and walks to the hard-to-find Greeley and Burton Cemeteries in Mount Tabor at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 17. If time permits, they will also walk to a unnamed, supposedly Revolutionary War graveyard west of Route 7 in the South End. The walks are about .6, .8 and .5 miles round trip respectively. Wear sturdy shoes and bring tick repellant. You may want to bring a snack and water, too. For details, call Herb Ogden at 802-293-2510 or email hogden@vermontel.net.

Ludlow Talk on Solzhenitsyn

The Fletcher Memorial Library at 88 Main Street in Ludlow will host a special program at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22; an appearance by author Margo Caulfield, who will talk about Cavendish resident and world-celebrated Nobel Prize-winning author, Alexandr Solzhenitsyn, and the children’s book that she wrote about his life. Solzhenitsyn lived quietly in Cavendish for 18 years as a refugee from the persecution of the Communist government of the Soviet Union. His privacy was zealously protected by his neighbors. The Cavendish Historical Society published Caulfield’s book in 2016. It was written to answer a child’s question about why a decorated Soviet officer was removed from the front lines and imprisoned for years simply for making a negative comment about Stalin. After the death of the brutal Communist dictator, Solzhenitsyn was released but continued to write in defense of freedom. He was exiled from the Soviet Union as a result for many years, but was allowed to return to Russia, where he received accolades for his outstanding achievements. His extraordinary journey from heroic soldier to gulag prisoner, from unknown schoolteacher to an award-winning author, and from a traitor to a living legend in his homeland is told in Caulfield’s ‘Alexandr Solzhenitsyn, the Writer Who Changed History.’

Bennington Historical Society Talk to Explore Ghost Town

Jim Henderson will present a program for the Bennington Historical Society, ‘The Ghost Town of Glastenbury,’ on Sunday, June 18, at 2 p.m. A mystique has grown around this once-rough lumber town. Legends abound from Glastenbury’s early hay days through its demise and continues to today. Now a ghost town, it is far from forgotten. Henderson has served as zoning administrator for the Town of Glastenbury since the mid-1990s. He joined the Bennington County Regional Commission in 1989 and manages their Geographic Information Systems. The

program will be held at the Bennington Museum. Admission is free.

Bennington Battlefield Event

Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site, located on Route 67 in Hoosick, N.Y., will host an event as part of a state-wide Path Through History weekend on Saturday, June 17. Michael Gabriel, author of ‘The Battle of Bennington: Soldiers and Civilians’ will speak at 11 a.m., joined by Matthew Shelley, who will perform Revolutionary era ballads and songs, and living history presenters. The event is free and open to the public. Contact David Pitlyk at david.pitlyk@parks.ny.gov or 518-860-9094 for more information.

Noted American Historians at Hildene to Compare FDR, Lincoln

On Thursday, June 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hildene welcomes two of America’s foremost historians, Harold Holzer and Craig Symonds, providing a rare treat and some unexpected lessons in leadership for those who attend. When renowned writers and speakers of this stature compare and contrast the values, judgments and characters of the United States’ two most important wartime presidents, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the result can be nothing short of electric.

Holze has written extensively on Lincoln and is a frequent presidential scholar guest on radio and television, and Symonds, Professor Emeritus at the United States Naval Academy where he taught naval history and Civil War history for 30 years, will use their collective experience and knowledge to engage the audience. One can assume that the lessons of leadership they elucidate will be just as important today as they were when Lincoln and Roosevelt – each in his own time – saved the country. This event will be held in the Beckwith Room at Hildene. There is limited space and reservations are required; the cost is $5 for Hildene members and $10 for non-members. To register, contact Stephanie at 802-367-7960 or stephanie@hildene.org.

Our Memories of the Civil War

The Manchester Community Library, in cooperation with GNAT-TV and the Vermont Humanities Council, will present a daytime screening of some choice First Wednesdays talks from the GNAT-TV archives at the Manchester Community Library. On Wednesday, June 21, at 2 p.m. there will be a free screening of ‘Race and Reunion: The Civil War in American Memory,’ originally presented on May 3. During the talk, Yale professor David Blight discusses America’s collective memory of the Civil War and the perilous path of remembering and forgetting. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. For more information, call 802-362-2607.

Wilson to Speak at Dorset Historical Society on Long Trail School

The Dorset Historical Society’s Third-Thursday Luncheon-Lecture on June 15 will feature David Wilson, longtime headmaster of Dorset’s Long Trail School, who will tell the story of how he and Rene Schrauth (later his wife) founded the School in 1975, opening with 14 students – and how the student population has grown to 14 times that size. The Wilsons, who retired in 2007, still have a home in Dorset, and spend part of their year in Florida. DHS’s monthly Third-Thursday events begin at noon and last about an hour. Attendees are invited to bring a sandwich; liquids and desserts are provided. These free events take place at DHS’s Bley House Museum, located on Route 30 at Kent Hill Road. For more information, go to dorsetvthistory.org or email info@dorsetvthistory.org.