Vermont Legislators to Deliver for Meals on Wheels

Forty-five years ago, President Richard Nixon established a national nutrition program for seniors that created what we now know as Meals on Wheels, which delivers nutritious meals to homebound seniors in virtually every community across the country. This March, a host of Vermont legislators and civic leaders will celebrate that historic commitment to America’s aging seniors by pitching in to help deliver freshly prepared meals to elderly friends and neighbors in Bennington County. In an effort to raise awareness for the important work done by Bennington County Meals on Wheels, state senators Dick Sears and Brian Campion, along with state representatives Linda Sullivan and Brian Keefe, will be working as Meals on Wheels volunteers, traveling back roads and side streets to visit with older residents who rely on the program – almost half of whom are military veterans or their spouses. Meals on Wheels of Bennington County is a non-profit organization serving over 50,000 daily fresh meals annually to Bennington County seniors 60 and older, along with disabled citizens in need. Funding is supplied by client donations, the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging and donations from the community. For more information, to volunteer or make a donation, call 802-442-8012 or go to mowbennington.org. The March for Meals is a national effort and it underscores the importance of helping our older parents, friends and neighbors gain access to freshly-prepared, nutritious meals, as well as a social connection to a larger community. Local business or civic leaders who wish to get involved can call the Meals on Wheels office at 802-442-8012.