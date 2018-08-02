Vermont Mind & Body Activities

VNA August Clinics

VNA blood pressure and foot clinics, below, are $10. No appointment is necessary. For details, call 802-775-0568. Wednesday, August 1: Wallingford, Wallingford House, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 2: Rutland, Parker House, 10 a.m.; Rutland, Bardwell House, 12:30 p.m.; Bennington Senior Center, 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 3: Poultney, Young at Heart Senior Center, 9:30 a.m.; West Rutland, Ira Town Hall, 12:30 p.m. Monday, August 6: Pittsford, Village Manor, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 9: Castleton, Castleton Meadows, 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 10: West Rupert, Rupert Firehouse, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 14: Manchester office of the VNA, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 23: Fair Haven, Appletree Apartments, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 28: Bennington, Walloomsac Apartments, 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 29: Rutland, Godnick Adult Center, 12:30 p.m.

VNAHSR also offers Cholesterol Screenings for $30 every month. Clinics held at the Rutland Office are the first Wednesday of every month; call 802-775-0568 for an appointment. Clinics held at the Dorset Office are the third Wednesday of every month; call 802-362-1200 for an appointment.

VNAHSR offers comprehensive travel health services, including vaccines and individualized disease prevention plans to international travelers. Call Cathleen at 802-770-1536 for details and a personal appointment, or email gohealth@ravnah.org.

Bereavement groups are available in Bennington and Rutland.Bennington on the first and third Thursday of each month, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the UUF Meetinghouse with Reverend Lucy Ijams; call 802-442-0510. In Rutland, every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Grace Congregational Church with Reverend Andrew Carlson; call 802-770-1613 for deatails.

Tai Chi for Beginners

Rutland Regional Medical Center if offering Tai Chi for Beginners. The class runs for six weeks and will be taught by Laurie Knauer. It will be offered at 5:15 and 6:30 p.m. each evening: Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese exercise that involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner accompanied by deep breathing. It is considered safe for all ages and levels of fitness. It is recommended for anyone with arthritis, diabetes, stress and a variety of other health conditions. The cost is $15. Registration is required. Visit rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.

Pilates Plus Intro Class

There will be a free Pilates Plus Porch Party, a fresh air, fun approach to summer fitness, on Monday August 6, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Manchester Village. Gain cardio, balance, core strength and good cheer with Pilates mat, fit ball, free weights, Zumba and yoga. The free introductory class will be followed by a three-week series starting August 13, which will cost $50 per person or $60 with bring-a-friend option. Contact Pauline at 802-345-7132 or prana.pauline@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

Just Breathe Out

On Tuesday, August 14, from 2 to 3 p.m., and Tuesday, August 21, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Neighborhood Connections hosts local author Betsy Thomason, who will discuss her book, ‘Just Breathe Out: Using Your Breath to Create a New, Healthier You.’ There is no charge to attend, but call 802-824-4343 to register. The BreathOut Dynamic system (BODs) focuses on active, spine-stretching outbreath to promote relaxation and strength. ‘Just Breathe Out,’ the paperback edition, will be for sale at this event. Neighborhood Connections is located in the Mountain Marketplace next to the Londonderry post office.