Vermont News Guide – Antiques & Auctions

SVA Seeks Volunteers

Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, located at 145 East Main Street, Poultney, is seeking community volunteers to help with the repurposing and preservation of our historic property. A four-year plan will culminate in a huge Bicentennial Celebration in 2022. Everyone has a skill that can help: Grant Writing, Bookkeeping, Administration, Fundraising, Building Maintenance and Repairs, contractor oversight and more. To learn more, go to stonevalleyarts.org or call David Mook at 802-884-8052.

Craft Vendors Sought

The Pittsford Holiday Craft Show will be held on Saturday, November 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lothrop Elementary School. Vendor spaces are available at $15. Proceeds benefit the Pittsford Christmas for Kids Fund. If interested, contact Kelly Connaughton at 802-770-4767 or kfield16@yahoo.com. There will also be a Holiday Art and Craft Show on Saturday, December 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Table spaces are $15, with proceeds going to the Maclure Library. To participate, contact Tammy Hitchcock at tamara.hitchcock@gmail.com.

Rutland Song Circle

A song circle and jam session will be held from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 15, at the Godnick Adult Center in Rutland. The song circle welcomes singers, players of acoustic instruments, and listeners. Fiddlers are especially welcome. A songbook of popular folksongs encourages group singing. Donations are appreciated. For further information, call Jack Crowther at 802-775-1182 or visit wildwoodsmusic.org.

Tri-Mountain Lions News

The winners of the 4th of July Duck Race sponsored by the Londonderry Tri-Moutain Lions Club were Carol Lechthaler, first place and Noreen Lenilko, second and third place. Thanks to all who participated in this fundraiser for the community. The Club recently donated $70 to the Grace Cottage Community Health team for the purchase of two blood pressure monitors. Other donations include $100 to the fireworks fund and $250 to Music Mondays at Pingree Park. Other activities include providing rides for local seniors to the monthly senior luncheons in Londonderry and baking cookies for them to take home. They also made and served Vegetarian Chili at the Chocolate, Cheese and Chili Fest on August 6 at The Landgrove Inn. Two new members have joined: Andie Fusco of Londonderry and Kathy Scott of Windham. The Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at Neighborhood Connections in Londonderry. Anyone who is interested may attend.