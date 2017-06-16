Vermont News Guide: Mind & Body

Overcoming Anxiety Naturally

Is stress affecting your life and/or the life of your children? Dr. Lynn Lind, doctor of natural and integrative medicine will be at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections on Tuesday, June 20, at 4 p.m. to discuss how to lessen the stressors in your life using safe, effective natural remedies and techniques. This program is perfect for children with anxiety as well as parents. The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections is located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the Londonderry Post Office. There is no charge to attend, but space is limited; register by calling 802-824-4343.

Understanding Palliative Care

Cedar Hill’s Continuing Education Series offers a free seminar, ‘Understanding Palliative Care,’ presented by Maggie Moore on Wednesday, June 21, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. It will be held at the Village At Cedar Hill , 92 Cedar Hill Drive, Windsor. Palliative care focuses on making someone’s life better by treating symptoms of terminal, chronic or long-lasting disease or illness. Moore is a certified advance practice nurse at Mount Ascutney Hospital, who currently runs the Oncology/Palliative Care Service, providing chemotherapy for patients in active care, and inpatient and outpatient consultations for palliative care. There will be time for questions or comments following the presentation. Refreshments will be served. Space is limited; RSVP at 802-674-2254.

Learn the Signs of Alzheimer’s

Everyone who has a brain is at risk to develop Alzheimer’s, a fatal disease that is often misunderstood. Equinox Village will be hosting ‘Know The 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters’ on Wednesday, June 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The program will discuss the warning signs of Alzheimer’s, what to do if you see the signs in yourself or someone you love, getting a diagnosis and medication options. Register in advance by contacting Kylee Ryan at Equinox Village, 49 Maple Street, Manchester, at 802-362-4061 or kryan@equinoxvillage.com.

Bennington Dance Circle

Anyone can dance! Bring your friends to Nataraja, a monthly gathering for the local dance community on Friday, June 16, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Yoga Place, 532 Main Street, Bennington. It is located upstairs over the DMV entrance, with free parking behind the building off Pleasant Stree. Nataraja was created out of a desire from and for dancers of any shape, size and ability to have a safe and fun place to find their artistic expression. Talking is kept to a minimum. Please bring your water bottle. Each person is encouraged to make a $5 donation, with the proceeds to be donated to Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services. Call 802-442-5331 for more information.

Essential Oils to Promote Wellness

Join the Dorset Library at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 16, to welcome Leigh Hodgin to explain essential oils and how to incorporate them safely into your lifestyle to promote wellness. Hodkin is currently working on her certification in aromatherapy and has been using essential oils for over two years. Anyone can learn how to reap the benefits. The event is free and will last about an hour. Light refreshments will be provided. Call 802-867-5774 for details.

Caregivers’ Mini-Retreat

BAYADA Hospice is hosting a free introductory evening of mindful caregiving on Monday, June 19. It will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Rutland Free Library at 10 Court Street. This mini-retreat is designed to cultivate mindfulness and compassion, reduce stress and build resilience in difficult circumstances. The event will include a presentation and meditation with James Reilly, a counselor for United Counseling Services of Bennington County, who has been a practicing Tibetan Buddhist for 34 years and is trained as a meditation instructor. The BAYADA Hospice team will share stories of hope, love, joy and beauty in the face of end-of-life care. A light supper and nourishing refreshments will be included.

Those who are curious about becoming a Hospice volunteer and putting their compassion into action are strongly encouraged to attend. Space is limited. RSVP to Lori Rogers at 802-282-4122 or lrogers2@bayada.com.