Vermont News Guide: Sports

Race for the Cure

The 25th Anniversary of the Komen Vermont Race for the Cure will be held on Saturday, July 22. Registration begins at 7 a.m., with the 10K beginning at 8:30, the 5K beginning at 8:40 and the kid’s obstacle course at 10. Survivors are invited to participate in a group photo at 8:15; check in at the survivor tent for up-to-date information. There will aslo be a silent auction, with bidding opening at 8 a.m. For those who have pre-registered, packet pick-up is available from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 21, at the race location at Riley Rink in Manchester Center. You can also register online at komennewengland.org.

Sponsorship Needed

The Bart J. Ruggiere Adaptive Sports Center is looking for a business or a person who would consider sponsoring their adaptive golf program. Your $2,500 donation will help to grow the program and allow them to provide scholarship money for participants if needed. To be a part of this great opportunity, call 802-824-6849.

Pink Friday at Bromley

Pink Friday is June 23 at Bromley Mountain Resort. Show up wearing something pink and get a morning pass to the Bromley Mountain Adventure Park for $15. All of the proceeds will go towards the Susan G. Komen New England Vermont Race for the Cure, which will take place on Saturday, July 22. Pink Friday has become one of Bromley’s favorite days of the summer; not only does the community come out to enjoy a day of fun, but they support Komen New England and women’s health in general. “We couldn’t be happier to donate the monies raised, and support a wonderful organization,” says Michael Van Eyck, general manager at Bromley. The Alpine Slides, Giant Swing, Trampolines, tree top Aerial Adventure Park and half-mile-long zipline are now all open for summer operations, beginning Friday, June 16, and continuing through Labor Day. For additional information, visit bromley.com.

Rizio-Wood Golf Tournament

The 2017 Rizio-Wood Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, August 20 at The Golf Club at the Equinox, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. In this scramble format, teams are awarded prizes by a blind draw of cards at the fabulous luncheon afterward. There are many ways to help: bring a team of players; sponsor a tee; or donate a prize or gift certificate. The purpose of the Rizio-Wood Memorial scholarships is to further the education of community members in the fields of golf and/or agronomy in the spirit of support that both Joe Rizio and Richard Wood embodied. For more information, call 802-362-1647 or 802-362-1279.

Whipple City Run/Walk

On Saturday, June 17, the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual Whipple City 5K/10K Run/Walk. Both races will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Greenwich Middle School on Gray Avenue and travel north along Gray Avenue onto North Road. The 5K race will turn back down on to Gray Avenue and the 10K route will continue on country roads. Learn more about the routes and register at greenwichchamber.org. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Greenwich Central School Scholarship Fund.