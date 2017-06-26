Vermont on the 4th of July

The Manchester Community Library will host an exhibition of photos by photographer Rob Aft, ‘July 4th in a Small Vermont Town,’ opening Monday, July 3, and continuing through August 3. The photos celebrate Independence Day traditions by focusing on one perfect day in a town of 150 in the heart of the state, not far from Manchester, beginning with the annual softball game before moving on to the town parade, a rousing patriotic speech in the town square, and a pot luck dinner at the Inn followed by fireworks.

“On July 4th, friends and neighbors celebrate what’s best about our country with pride in our history and traditions,” states Aft. “As a photographer, it’s inspiring but also a challenge to capture that spirit; hopefully with these 20 images, made between 2012 and 2016, I’ve done that.” Aft has been spending time in Vermont for more than 25 years with his wife, Annie. They were married in the Landgrove Meeting House and currently own the Village Green Gallery in Weston. They split their time between Vermont and California. Rob’s work can be seen at their Gallery, and has been featured in exhibitions in London and Los Angeles.

Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue/Route 7A. Call 802-362-2607 or visit mclvt.org to learn more. For details about the exhibit, call Annie Aft at 802-824-3669 or email annieaft@gmail.com.