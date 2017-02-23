Vermont Open in Fifth Year

The Vermont Open returns to Stratton Mountain March 10 to 12 for a weekend of live music and snowboard competitions that offer a prize purse of $20,000. A Vermont Chamber of Commerce Top 10 Event, the snowboard and music festival tradition welcomes athletes of all ages to vie for the top spot on the podium in a variety of competitions – rail jam, slopestyle, retro pipe, banked slalom and Snurfer Challenge. The lighthearted, yet competitive event is open to riders in the categories of junior (ages 12 and under), amateur, pro and legends.

Steve Hayes, Vermont Open organizer and Stratton native, said watching the history of Stratton events as a child – including the 1976 World Cup Race – and competing in the Burton US Open at Stratton, inspired him to create the Vermont Open with the same inviting, family feel that he learned and cherished as a young Stratton snowboarder.

The Open, now in its fifth year, has evolved into a “springtime event with a community feel that celebrates the history of snowboarding at Stratton, but also serves as a gateway for young riders to launch a professional snowboarding career and for former pros to continue to show their stuff and live the dream,” said Hayes. Over 350 riders competed in 2016. To register for the 2017 Vermont Open and for the full event lineup, visit stratton.com.