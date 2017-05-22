Vermont Open Studios



The Vermont Craft Council’s 25th annual Spring Open Studio Weekend is a statewide celebration of the visual arts, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be comprised of a network of 181 visual arts sites all across the state that will be open to the public, offering visitors the chance to develop a deeper appreciation for artists and craftspeople by asking questions and viewing skilled demonstrations. They gain insight into the life of an artist by visiting studios to see where and how they create their work. Look for the bright yellow signs directing visitors to each studio.

Pick up a map booklet for the weekend at any participating studio or gallery, at tourist information centers on interstates 89 and 91, or online at vermontcrafts.com and create your own self-guided tour.

This year there are five venues participating in Poultney and Middletown Springs. Stone Valley Arts at 145 East Main Street in Poultney will host ‘Our Natural World in Art,’ sponsored by Rutland County Audubon, featuring paintings and photographs by more than 40 exhibitors focusing on the beauty of wildlife. Visit stonevalleyarts.org to learn more. This show will be on exhibit through June 11, and will open with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 26. Light refreshments will be served, and raffles for a Nancy Howe print and several bird photography books will be held. For more information call 802-287-8197.

In Middletown Springs, several veteran artists return. David Munyak’s education in design, a lifetime of experience working with wood in many forms and his strict attention to detail allow him to create elegant woodturnings and other wood objects for the home and office. Visit davidmunyak.com. Nicholas Seidner and Diane Rosenmiller look forward to seeing you at Rising Meadow Pottery, complete with studios, kilns, teaching facility and gallery. Influenced by historical pottery and the natural environment, its work, form and function calls for everyday use and enjoyment. Visit risingmeadowpottery.com. Vermont Artist Peter Huntoon will feature several new original paintings, along with his complete collection of limited edition prints. He will be on hand all weekend painting up a storm in his hilltop studio. See peterhuntoon.com to learn more. While in town, be sure to stop by Sissy’s Kitchen for the fine art of good food. Visit sissyskitchen.com.

Mary Angus and Bill LeQuier of Readsboro Glassworks will also be participating in Readsboro. Stop in to see their latest work and watch one a glassblowing demonstration in the studio they built in a 100-year-old mill building. Readsboro Glassworks is located at 6954 Main Street/Route 100, (lower level) in Readsboro. For more information, call 802-423-7706 or visit maryangusglass.com.

Five other artists from Wilmington and Whitingham will also welcome visitors to their studios for this annual event.