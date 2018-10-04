Vermont Outdoors & Environment

Slate Valley Trails

Join Andy Vermilyea and Hillary Easter for a foot-powered journey through the new Slate Valley Trails Fairgrounds trails on Town Farm Road in Poultney on Sunday, October 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two options are available; one for those who want to go at a more casual, shorter distance trail run, and another for folks who are more experienced in trail running. Multiple options are planned for the two groups, and decisions will be based on the group’s preferences. Both runs will cover terrain with some elevation gain and potentially some short, steeper hike sections. Since these trails were designed with mountain bikes in mind, the gradient tends to be more gradual than a typical mountain hiking trail. There will also be points where the route can be cut short if need be. The long route will likely involve some dirt road and pavement sections to link Fairgrounds to Endless Brook. Carrying a water bottle and maybe a snack is recommended. Contact Andy at avermily@gmail.com if you have any questions.

Fall Foliage Walk in Grafton

The Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association (WHPA) is offering a guided Fall Foliage Walk on Athens Dome trails at the northern end of WHPA’s protected properties, which now total around 2100 acres. The walk will take place on Saturday October 6, from 1 to 4 p.m., and feature the Bear Hill summit view, a swamp and woodlands at a most beautiful time of the year. Participants should meet in the parking lot across from the Nature Museum at 186 Townshend Road in Grafton to carpool to the Bear Hill Trail kiosk on Kidder Hill Road. This is a longer hike than usual, with several steep sections, so hikers should wear appropriate footwear and bring water, a snack, insect repellent, and possibly a walking stick. To register, contact Camilla Roberts at camil@vermontel.net or 802-869-1388.

Green Mountain Club Hike

The Killington Section of the Green Mountain Club will take a Marble Mystery Tour on Saturday, October 6. The group will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Cuttingsville Post Office on Route 103. In the event of rain, the hike will take place on Sunday, October 7. For further details, contact Peter Grace at 802-492-3529.