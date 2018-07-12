Vermont Outdoors & Environment

Community Day at Smokey House

Smokey House Center’s regular Community Work Days are Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the growing season. Volunteer on their Community Farm project anytime on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 noon to plant, cultivate, harvest, haul, process and pack a range of fall root crops and get into other farm projects with neighbors. Meet in the fields at 426 Danby Mountain Road, Danby, where there will be a coordinator and weekly list of activities. Tools are provided; some garden gloves are also available. Community Work Days will be rain or shine unless otherwise posted. The Smokey House Community Farm project grows food with local youth, volunteers and other visitors for donation to hunger relief and community food programs. To learn more about Smokey House Center and its programs, you can visit smokeyhouse.org or call 802-293-2300.

Pasture Walk Planned to Educate Farmers on New RAPs

Keepers of livestock are invited to come to Liberty Farm at 587 Blissville Road in Poultney on Monday, July 23, for a walk and an interactive discussion on the farm’s grazing system with Cheryl Cesario, grazing outreach specialist with UVM from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Cesario will address pasture plant identification, how to estimate dry matter yields, paddock size calculations, pasture plant growth habits and recovery periods, and animal grazing behavior. The walk will conclude with a discussion with Jennifer Alexander, agronomist with the Poultney Mettowee Natural Resources Conservation District, on the new Required Agricultural Practices (RAPs) and how they affect grazing operations. The walk is free, but pre-registration by July 19 is requested; contact Nanci McGuire at 802 775-8034 extension 117 or nanci.mcguire@vt.nacdnet.net. The workshop is presented by the Bennington, Poultney-Mettowee, and Rutland Natural Resources Conservation Districts with help from UVM Extension.

Hildene Family Farm Chores

Hildene offers its Farm Chores programs from July 8 to August 11 on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 9:30 to 11 a.m. From feeding and grooming goats, to pitching their pens and cleaning their feeders, to exploring the hay mow, it’s an up-close and personal encounter with the farm, its friendly Nubian goats and farm staff. Pre-registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. A family with children ages three to 12 can register for one morning of Farm Chores at the Goat Dairy. The cost is $20 for a Hildene member family of four, or $30 for non-members. Each additional person is $5. Children must be accompanied by an adult. To register, call 802-379-0519 or email farm@hildene.org. Cancellations must be made 48 hours in advance.