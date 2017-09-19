Vermont Reads at Bennington Free Library

The Bennington Free Library, 101 Silver Street, will host discussion of ‘Brown Girl Dreaming,’ the Vermont Humanities Council’s Vermont Reads 2017 book. This accessible memoir of author Jacqueline Woodson’s childhood, written in verse, tells the story of a young person finding her voice. A group book discussion exploring the book’s themes of family, race, place and the power of stories and poetry will be held Wednesday, October 4, at 7 p.m. Copies of the book are available for loan at the library. Author Jacqueline Woodson explained, “Raised in South Carolina and New York, I always felt halfway home in each place. In ‘Brown Girl Dreaming,’ I share what it was like to grow up as an African American in the 1960s and 1970s, living with the remnants of Jim Crow and my growing awareness of the Civil Rights movement. It also reflects the joy of finding my voice through writing stories, despite the fact that I struggled with reading as a child. My love of stories inspired and stayed with me, creating the first sparks of the writer that I was to become.”

This is the 15th year of the Vermont Reads program, in which the Vermont Humanities Council invites Vermonters across the state to read the same book and participate in a wide variety of community activities related to its themes. To date, 200 different Vermont towns and cities have participated in Vermont Reads. For more information, call 802-442-9051 or visit benningtonfreelibrary.org.