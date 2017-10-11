Vermont Reads at MCL

Vermont Reads, a Vermont Humanities Council program, brings communities together around stories, ideas and activities that are important to the life of towns of all sizes. A number of related activities are scheduled at Manchester Community Library (MCL) that revolve around this year’s Vermont Reads choice, ‘Brown Girl Dreaming,’ a touching and powerful memoir by award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson. Written in verse, it tells the story of a young person finding her voice and examines the strength of family bonds. It is appropriate for middle school through adult.

A discussion of the novel will be held at MCL on Wednesday, October 11, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with Rob Hunter and Nancy Strain of the English Department at Burr and Burton Academy. On Sunday, October 22 at 4 p.m., poets and poetry lovers are invited to read aloud favorite poems from ‘Brown Girl Dreaming,’ poetry that the book inspired them to write, or related poetry mentioned in the book at a Poetry Salon at Equinox Village, 49 Maple Street, Manchester. The community is invited to come and listen. Refreshments will be served, café-style. Email events@mclvt.org to reserve your place to read.

Bakc at MCL learn about ‘Daisy Turner’s Kin’ at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, when Vermont folklorist Jane Beck shares the story of the Turner family, a multigenerational African-American saga spanning two centuries and three continents. A screening of the Academy Award-winning film, ‘Mighty Times: The Children’s March at the Library’ will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, November 6 The film tells the story of how the young people of Birmingham, Alabama braved fire hoses and police dogs in 1963 and brought segregation to its knees. Running time is 40 minutes.

All programs are free and open to the public. Manchester’s celebration of Vermont Reads is brought to you by Burr and Burton Academy, Equinox Village, Manchester Community Library and Maple Street School. For information, call 802-362-2607.