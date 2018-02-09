Vermont Repertory to Present ‘Vanya + Sonia + Masha + Spike’

For the third show of its 13th season, Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre will present the 2013 Tony Award-winning show, ‘Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,’ at the Paramount Theatre, 30 Center Street, Rutland, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 22 to 24 and March 1 to 3, at 7:30 p.m.,and Sunday, February 25 at 2 p.m.

Drama critics praise Christopher Durang’s work as an hilarious and unforgettable adaptation of Chekov themes. The story revolves around three middle-aged siblings, with some of the show’s elements derived from the works of Anton Chekov, including several character names, the play’s setting in a cherry orchard, and the theme of the possible loss of an ancestral home. A favorite on the regional theatre circuit, Durang’s witty and memorable play will provide an enjoyable evening. The cast for the show features Bill Cruikshank, Kim Moyer, Julie Reddington, Eric Ray, Dana Haley and Jess Poljacik. Tickets are $20 each, and can be purchased in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office, by calling 802-775-0903, online at paramountvt.org or at the door.