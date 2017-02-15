Vermont Tourism Officials to Visit Manchester

Officials from Vermont’s Department of Tourism and Marketing will be on hand for a breakfast and special presentation at Equinox Village, 49 Maple Street, Manchester on Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. The speakers will provide valuable information about marketing initiatives, tools and resources available to the business community following the dissolution of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce last April. Featured speakers include deputy commissioner Steven Cook,director of communications Philip Tortora, sales manager Kathleen Kolva and Vermont Life advertising sales director Chris McGee. Topics will include a Tourism Overview, Social Media Marketing, Media Familiarization Trips, Events Calendar, Trade Show Partnerships, the Ambassador Program, Vermont Life Magazine and more. Who should attend? Local businesses, retailers, lodging facilities, restaurants, attractions, and anyone interested in hearing about the latest trends in tourism marketing from the team that does it every day for the State of Vermont. Event organizer Heather Aldrich believes this event can help boost local marketing efforts. “It’s a way for businesses to know what they can do, and how we can all work together to improve tourism and sales in our own community.” The presentation is free, but seating is limited; an RSVP is required. Call Equinox Village at 802-362-4061 or email haldrich@equinoxvillage.com.