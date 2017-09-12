Vermont Trail Fest to Celebrate Manchester’s Designation as Appalacian Trail Community

It’s official – Manchester Center has been named an Appalachian Trail Community (ATC), and the party’s on during the Vermont Trail Fest, to be held on Saturday, September 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. This outdoor event will spotlight a proclamation signing and host educational and interactive booths for students in grades three to eight and their families. Booths will include a scavenger hunt for kids, US Forest Service Junior Rangers, Green Mountain Club, a ‘What to Pack’ activity for day hikes and overnights, maps, compass activities and more. Smokey the Bear also hopes to make an appearance.

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy’s New England Regional Partnership Committee formally approved Manchester Center as a Appalachian Trail Community in March 2017. This designation program was launched in 2010 to recognize communities for their part in promoting awareness of the Appalacian Trail as an important local and national asset, encouraging sustainable economic development and environmental conservation. The Leadership/Advisory Committee for Manchester Center is comprised of local representatives from the Green Mountain Club, the ATC, the Forest Service, local schools, town leadership, business support and local outdoor enthusiasts. Other interested individuals are encouraged to apply.

The first annual Vermont Trail Fest will be hosted by The Mountain Goat and held at Manchester Elementary and Middle School.