Vermont Veterans’ Home to Host Fathers’ Day Car Show

The Vermont Veterans’ Home and the State Line Car Club invite you this Father’s Day weekend to show off your automobile or to enjoy the afternoon with a host of great vehicles on display on Saturday, June 16. Last year, over 2000 people attended the Car Show on the campus at the Vermont Veterans’ Home at 325 North Street in Bennington. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.In the event of rain, the show will be held the following day, Sunday, June 17. Parking is available behind the main building or at the state office building. For more information, contact Gary Yelle at 802-447-6510 or gary.yelle@vermont.gov.