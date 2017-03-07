‘Vermont’s Musical Ladies’

Singer and researcher Linda Radtke, joined by pianist Arthur Zorn, will explore the contributions of Vermont women to the traditions of parlor songs, women’s club music contests, and social reform efforts at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. Abolition, child welfare, temperance, the patriotism of war heroes and the concerns of those left at home during times of war captured the hearts of these women – who sometimes disguised their gender in order to have their songs published. ‘Vermont’s Musical Ladies,’ will take place at the First Congregational Church of Manchester, and is free and accessible to those with disabilities. It is a Vermont Humanities Council program hosted by Neighbor to Neighbor and supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information, contact Neighbor to Neighbor at 802-367-7787 or neighborvt@comcast.net.