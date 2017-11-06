Veterans’ Day Events

Danby Veterans’ Day Observance

A Veterans Day Observance will be held at the new Danby-Mount Tabor Veterans’ Memorial on Saturday, November 11, at 10 a.m. All are invited. The program will include a special tribute of remembrance for prisoners of war and those missing in action. The Memorial is located in the center of Danby Village, just off Route 7 at the intersection of Mount Tabor Avenue and South Main Street. Questions? Contact Rich Carter at 860-418-9863.

Rutland County Vietnam Veterans Memorial to Be Rededicated

Chapter 1, Vietnam Veterans of America, will rededicate the Rutland County Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Main Street Park in Rutland on Saturday, November 11, at 10 a.m. A brief ceremony will feature formal presentation of a new marble sculpture of a Vietnam soldier, the addition of 15 names to the Honor Roll of those from Rutland County who served in the Vietnam War, and remarks by Mayor David Allaire.

The memorial was first dedicated on Memorial Day of 2000, following several years of fundraising, planning and construction. The original sculpture, begun by John Reno and completed by Don Ramey, has been showing signs of its age and exposure to the weather; Reno had begun the sculpture using what essentially was a cast-off block of marble. The new sculpture was just completed by Ramey, who spent 170 hours carving a 5,000-pound block of Danby Imperial marble to reveal the new figure of the soldier. The new sculpture should last indefinitely.

Because there is no single, all-inclusive list of Vietnam Veterans from Rutland County, Chapter 1 has added names as veterans and their families have come forward to request inclusion on the Honor Roll. Starting with about 125 names, the list now stands at 345. For further information, contact Andy Megrath at 802-775-1745.

Cambridge Talk on Vietnam War

The Cambridge Historical Society and Museum on Broad Street in Cambridge, N.Y., announces the final presentation of its summer series on Vietnam, when Dr. Wayne Laverty will lead a discussion of medical needs during active duty in the Vietnam War at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 9. Dr. Laverty is an active member and officer of the Captain Maxson American Legion Post 634. A native of Cambridge, he joined the Navy as a licensed physician and served in the Japanese theater during the Vietnam era.

‘My Father’s Vietnam’

On Friday, November 10, Oldcastle Theatre will present the film, ‘My Father’s Vietnam,’ at 7 p.m., beginning a chance to meet filmmaker Soren Sorensen and his father, Vietnam veteran Peter Sorensen, at 6 p.m. Admission is free for all veterans and $10 general admission. ‘My Father’s Vietnam’ personifies the connections made and unmade by the Vietnam War, featuring never-before-seen photographs and 8mm footage of the era. It is the story of three soldiers, only one of whom returned home alive. Interviews with the filmmaker’s father, a veteran of the war, and the friends and family members of two men he served with, give voice to those who continue to silently carry the burdens of a war that ended over 40 years ago. ‘My Father’s Vietnam’ carries with it the potential to encourage audiences to broach the subjects of service and sacrifice with the veterans in their lives. Oldcastle Theatre is located at 331 Main Street, Bennington. For tickets, go to oldcastletheatre.org or call 802-447-0564.

A Night to Honor Veterans

All are invited to the annual Veteran’s Day Ham Dinner at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, at Salem Community Church, 224 North Main Street, Salem, when to Petty Officer, Second Class Ray Bartholomew will share helpful advice for veterans and the community.