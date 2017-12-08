Vienna Boys Choir to Perform at Rutland’s Paramount

The Vienna Boys Choir have been a beloved exponent of the choral repertoire for more than 500 years, The modern Choir bears little resemblance to the original group of six boys who were invited to sing at the Viennese court many centuries ago. Today, it consists of 100 boys between the ages of 10 and 14 from dozens of nations, divided into four touring groups. Between them, they give 300 concerts and performances each year before almost half a million people in Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas.

They come to Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, to sing such seasonal favorites such as ‘Silent Night,’ ‘Sleigh Ride’ and their compelling rendition of ‘Carol of the Bells,’ conducted by Manolo Cagnin, who prepares the boys for masses with the Vienna Hofmusikkapelle, for appearances with the Vienna State Opera, for sound and video recordings, and for concerts in Vienna and on tours worldwide. The boys in this group hail from Austria, Cambodia, China, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Korea, New Zealand and the Philippines. Tickets for the show are $40 to $54, and are on sale now at the Box Office located at 30 Center Street, at 802-775-0903 or at paramountvt.org.

The Vienna Boys Choir are featured in Curt Faudon’s new film, ‘Good Shepherds,’ which takes an unusual look at shepherd carols and shepherd music from the Holy Land to the Arctic Circle, premiering this fall in North America.