Vietnam: Top to Bottom, In & Out

Green Mountain Academy welcomes Purple Heart recipient Fred Grimm to talk about his experiences revisiting Vietnam 30 years after being drafted into the army to fight in the Vietnam War. The talk will take place on Monday, August 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the Hunter Seminar Room at Burr and Burton Academy. Upon his return to Vietnam, Grimm saw poverty in the still-beautiful country, plus a tremendous need for schools and medical care. This multimedia presentation will explore this fascinating and dynamic country through moving and insightful photos taken byMeg Mithoefer, who traveled there recently. Registration is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.