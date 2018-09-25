Village School Names New Faculty

The Village School of North Bennington announces the addition of Thom Loubet as a member of the Board of Trustees. Loubet is the executive director of the Free To Be Foundation, a nonprofit children’s educational organization that administers and distributes the stories and songs from the collection ‘Free to Be…You and Me.’ Loubet has been a visiting faculty member at Bennington College since the spring of 2016. He brings an array of talents and interests to the Board of Trustees and is particularly interested in the role of the arts at the Village School as part of a well-rounded curriculum. The School thanks outgoing Board members Pete Niles and Kate Lamson for their years of service.

The Village School also welcomes Wendy Wilson as the new sixth grade teacher for the 2018/2019 school year. She has more than 25 years of educational experience as an elementary teacher and administrator. She has taught all grade levels, K-12, with English and history at the secondary level. She holds a BS in Education, a MAT in Teaching Social Science, advanced certifications in Educational Leadership and is licensed in Elementary Education as well as English and Social Studies for Middle Grades. For details, go to vsnb.org or call 802-442-5955.