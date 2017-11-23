Village School of North Bennington to Hold Outdoor Adventure Raffle

The Village School of North Bennington is holding an Outdoor Adventure Raffle to support outdoor education, after-school and nature programs and more. The grand prize is an Old Town Canoe, Discovery Model 133, perfect for a family or a single paddler. Weighing only 78 pounds with comfortable carry handles, it has a maximum weight load of 800 pounds, making it ideal for both day trips and camping. The canoe is hanging in the School’s lobby; you are invited to stop by and check it out. They are located at 9 School Street in North Bennington. Other raffle prizes include two Orvis fly-fishing Books signed by author and fly-fishing expert Tom Rosenbauer, one family membership to Lake Paran, and more. The drawing will take place during the School’s annual Spring 2018 concert. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20, available at the School office, Power’s Market, at vsnb.org and by calling 802-442-5955.