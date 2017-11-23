Village School of North Bennington to Hold Outdoor Adventure Raffle

Students at the Village School of North Bennington show off the canoe that is one of the outdoor adventure prizes in their fundraising raffle.

The Village School of North Bennington is holding an Outdoor Adventure Raffle to support outdoor education, after-school and nature programs and more. The grand prize is an Old Town Canoe, Discovery Model 133, perfect for a family or a single paddler. Weighing only 78 pounds with comfortable carry handles, it has a maximum weight load of 800 pounds, making it ideal for both day trips and camping. The canoe is hanging in the School’s lobby; you are invited to stop by and check it out. They are located at 9 School Street in North Bennington. Other raffle prizes include two Orvis fly-fishing Books signed by author and fly-fishing expert Tom Rosenbauer, one family membership to Lake Paran, and more. The drawing will take place during the School’s annual Spring 2018 concert. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20, available at the School office, Power’s Market, at vsnb.org and by calling 802-442-5955.

