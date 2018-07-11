Virtual Dementia Tour

Bennington Project Independence (BPI) will be providing access to the Second Wind Dreams Virtual Dementia Tour free of charge. The tour is a unique opportunity to briefly experience what it must be like to face everyday life challenges with a dementia or cognitive impairment. The Tour builds a greater understanding of dementia through the use of patented and evidence-based sensory tools and instruction. More information is available at secondwind.org. It is estimated that five million Americans are currently living with dementia. Alzheimer’s Disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. Currently there is no cure. Tours are scheduled for July 18 and August 15. To register, or for more information, call 802-442-8136. BPI is located at the Dr. Richard A. Sleeman Center on Harwood Hill in Bennington.