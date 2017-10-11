Virtuoso Mandolinist to Play Old Firehouse Stage

A world-touring, world class virtuoso mandolinist with over 20 years professional performing experience, Tim Connell has created a sophisticated and original global mandolin style. Regarded as one of the top North American interpreters of Brazilian choro, Tim has also developed his own unique voice for the instrument. He comes to Tinmouth’s Old Firehouse on Friday, October 13, to play in a duo with Brazilian-American seven-string guitarist, Cesar Garabini. Cornell regularly tours Europe and North America in the international mandolin supergroup, The Ger Mandolin Orchestra. He performs and teaches solo or with friends all over the country. He is currently an adjunct professor of music at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon.

The Old Firehouse is located at Mountain View Road and Route140 in downtown Tinmouth. Doors will open at 7 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $10 to $15.