Vision to Action Workshop

The climate justice community in Vermont made big waves when 35 towns passed climate solutions resolutions at Town Meeting Day this March. In the Shires, seven towns resoundingly passed this resolution, which calls for an end to fossil fuel infrastructure and a complete, fair and equitable transition to renewables. Now what? It’s time to work together to create a for your town. All are welcome to join Earth Matters on Saturday, October 6, at the Martha Canfield Library in Arlington for a potluck lunch and discussion on how area residents can devise bold, inclusive plans with action steps that look beyond a few small fixes, toward towns that promote collaboration, energy conservation, equality, resilience, and respect for nature and one another. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share; snacks and beverages will be provided. Do you have any special needs? Members will be happy to make arrangements for childcare, translation and more to support everyone’s involvement. To RSVP, reach out to Jaiel at jaiel@350vt.org.