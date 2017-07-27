VNA August Clinics

VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR) serves residents of Bennington and Rutland Counties.

Blood pressure and foot clinics, below, are $10. For details, call 802-775-0568. Wednesday, August 2: Wallingford, Wallingford House, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 3: Rutland, Parker House, 10 a.m.; Rutland, Bardwell House, 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 4: Poultney, Young at Heart Senior Center, 9:30 a.m.; West Rutland, Ira Town Hall, 12:30 p.m. Monday, August 7: Pittsford, Village Manor, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 10: Castleton, Castleton Meadows, 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 11: West Rupert, Rupert Firehouse, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, August 17: Rutland, Maple Village, 10 a.m. Thursday, August 24: Fair Haven, Appletree Apartments, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 30: Rutland, Godnick Adult Center, 12:30 p.m. The cost of the foot clinic is $10. No appointment is necessary.

VNAHSR also offers cholesterol screenings for $30 every month. Clinics held at the Rutland Office are the first Wednesday of every month; call 802-775-0568 for an appointment. Clinics held at the Dorset Office are the third Wednesday of every month; call 802-362-1200 for an appointment.

VNAHSR is the region’s resource for comprehensive and safe travel health services, including vaccines and individualized disease prevention plans to international travelers. Call Cathleen at 802-770-1536 for details and a personal appointment, or send an email to gohealth@ravnah.org.

A monthly bereavement group is held Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland, with chaplain Andrew Carlson facilitating. The group is free and open to the public;

for information, call Andrew at 802-770-1613.

VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region has office locations in Bennington, Dorset, Manchester and Rutland, with admistrative offices located at 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland. To learn more, visit them at vermontvisitingnurses.org