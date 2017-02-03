VNA January Clinics

RAVNAH foot clinics, below, are $10. For details, call 802-775-0568. Wednesday, February 1: Wallingford, Wallingford House, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 2: Rutland, Parker House, 10 a.m.; Rutland, Bardwell House, 12:30 p.m. Friday, February 3: Poultney, Young at Heart Senior Center, 9:30 a.m.; Ira, Ira Town Hall, 12:30 p.m. Monday, February 6: Pittsford, Village Manor, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 9: Castleton, Castleton Meadows, 12:30 p.m. Friday, February 10: West Rupert, Rupert Firehouse, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, February 16: Rutland, Maple Village, 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 22: Rutland, Godnick Center, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, February 23: Fair Haven, Appletree Apartments, 9:30 a.m. Cholesterol screenings are available monthly for $30. Rutland Office first Wednesday; call 802-775-0568 for an appointment. Dorset Office third Wednesday; call 802-362-1200 for an appointment. For flu shots, call 802-770-1574. A monthly bereavement group is held Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Grace Congregational Church, Rutland. Call 802-770-1613.