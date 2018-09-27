VNG Antiques & Auctions

Model Railroad Show/Swap Meet

The Rutland Railway Association’s seventh annual Model Railroad Show and Swap Meet will take place on Saturday, September 29, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on South Main Street/Route 7 South in Rutland. Enthusiasts of all ages can browse Model Railroad Vendors for model of all ages and gauges, see an operating Modular Train Layout and Historical Exhibits, and get Free Advice. Food Concessions will be available. General Admission is $6; children under 13 are free. For more information, call Paul at 802-259 2123.

Women’s Mountain Bike Clinic

Slate Valley Trails is partnering with certified mountain bike instructor Shelley Lutz to offer a women’s mountain bike clinic on Sunday, October 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. pm at the Fairgrounds Trails on Town Farm Road in Poultney. This two-hour clinic is designed for beginner to advanced beginner riders. Instruction will take place on a grassy field with obstacles for participants to learn techniques including balance, maneuvering and cornering. Lutz has a long history of mountain bike riding, and holds a ICP Level II instructor certification. Bike and helmet are required; you must be 18 or older. The cost is $25; register at slatevalleytrails.org/shop by October 3. Contact Tammy 802-236-1880 for information.

Mary McClellan Reunion a Hit

Former employees of the Mary McClellan Hospital and Skilled Nursing Facility had a great time greeting their friends and co-workers, some of whom had not seen each other in years, at a reunion on September 8. There were many laughs and surprises plus lots of good food served at Perry and Betty Young’s Collections in Cambridge, and a collection was taken to benefit the Cambridge Historical Society and Museum, where people enjoyed pouring over many pictures and memorabilia, which houses and displays hospital artifacts. A special remembrance was also held in memory of those who have passed away. The group hopes to hold a reunion annually. For information, call Betty at 518-677-2717

Stratton Mountain Patrol to Sponsor Golf Tournament

The Stratton Mountain Patrol’s Benefit Golf Tournament will be Saturday, September 29, at the Stratton Golf Club. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 12 noon. Cocktails and dinner will follow. The cost per golfer is $100, and includes golf cart, dinner, prizes for the winning team and more. There will also be a raffle with prizes donated by area shops and restaurants. You can also to support the event as a sponsor, or donate items for the raffle. The event is entirely volunteer, and participation in the tournament is critical to the Ski Patrol’s continued efforts to raise money for the local community. Proceeds benefit the Stratton Mountain Patrol Fund, which supports the local community and emergency needs of the Patrol family. In 2017, most of the funds went to sponsoring ten young skiers from the Stratton JISP (Junior Instructional Ski Program). Contact Jon Hennessey at jmh13@comcast.net or by calling 802-824-3967.