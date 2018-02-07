VNG Elder Report

Arlington Senior Luncheon

The next senior luncheon at Chauncey’s in Arlington will be on Monday, February 12, at 11:30 am. Please arrive before that time. To make reservations, call Sally at 802-375-9780.

Northshire Seniors

The Northshire Seniors wants everyone over 55 years of age to know you are welcome to join them on Friday, March 16, for their annual Saint Patrick’s Day dinner at Ye Olde Tavern. The cost is $12. There are three menu choices. Call Sally McManus at 802-375-9780 to make a reservation and then send in your check to her. Anyone old enough can join Northshire Seniors for their luncheons and trips, April through October. Getting together and enjoying each other’s company is fun for all, and they would like more men join the group. Their president is Dick Schleider, and their meetings are held at the Manchester Rod and Gun Club.

Sand Buckets for Seniors

The Arlington, Bennington and NorShaft Lions Clubswill bring senior citizens a bucket of sand for icy steps and entrance ways. If you live in Arlington, Bennington, North Bennington or Shaftsbury, are 65 years or older, and would like one delivered free of charge to your home, call 802-442-0380 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and leave your name and address.

Got News for Seniors?

Does your nonprofit organization or senior social group hold events? Readers of the Vermont News Guide want to know about them! Whether it’s a luncheon, a special road trip, a workshop, a free service or something else, we would like to include it in the new Elder Report. Also welcome are recaps of special events. Photos are welcome, too. Editorial submissions are free of charge. The deadline for time-sensitive events is noon on Tuesday for the following Tuesday’s paper. Please send them directly to editor@hersamacornvt.com. Or call Liz at 802-325-3535.

Project Independence

Monday, February 12: BPI Spelling Bee. Tuesday, February 13: Mardi Gras Celebration. Wednesday, February 14: Valentine’s Day Party. Thursday, February 15: Veterans Chat with Melissa. Friday, February 16: DJ Scott Dance Party. Bennington Project Independence offers a complimentary visit so you can come see what all the smiles are about! For more information, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, February 6: Beef Chili, Rice, Confetti Corn, Honey Wheat Roll, Tossed Salad, Healthy No-bake Bar. Wednesday, February 7: BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Cole Slaw, Pears. Thursday, February 8: Thai Curry Chicken and Lentils, Cauliflower Polonaise, Brussel Sprouts, Whole Wheat Roll, Banana. Friday, February 9: French Toast Bake, Turkey Sausage Links, Green Beans and Carrots, Fruit Compote, Monday, February 12: Ground Beef Stroganoff, Buttered Noodles, Normandy Blend Vegetables, Roasted Parsnips, Whole Wheat Bread, Peach Jell-O. Tuesday, February 13: Baked Fish, Rice Pilaf with Vegetables, Stewed Tomatoes, Whole Wheat Bread, Spinach Salad, Vanilla Yogurt. The Meals on Wheels Bennington Café is located 124 Pleasant Street in Bennington. Join them for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for only $3.50 suggested donation for people 60 and over, $5 for under age 60. For more information, call 802-442-8012.