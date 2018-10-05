Vocal Jazz at UUF Bennington

The Vermont-based Maple Jam, a jazz a cappella vocal group, will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 14, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 108 School Street, Bennington. Tickets, at the door, are $15. These seven talented singers have been reinterpreting favorite jazz and big-band melodies since 2004. They perform with lush harmonies, cool percussion grooves, and soulful trumpet solos – using only their voices! From the music of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Neal Hefti and Miles Davis, to Bill Evans, Chick Corea, Antônio Carlos Jobim and more, Maple Jam’s got it covered.