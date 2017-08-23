Volunteer Opportunities Abound for Local Senior Citizens

Green Mountain Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (GMRSVP) is one of many opportunities for older adults to contribute their time and energy to positively impact and improve their community. There are a variety of opportunities waiting for volunteers all over Vermont. GMRSVP matches older adults to the service that best fits their personal interest and makes use of their skills and experience. More than 30 nonprofit organizations in Bennington County benefit from their efforts. Seniors age 55 and over help at our local hospital and schools; at Meals on Wheels, community meal sites and food shelves; for AARP’s Tax-Aide Service; in Bone Builders classes, libraries, museums and American Red Cross blood drives. They also provide companionship and transportation to homebound elders, saving our municipalities millions of dollars. On-duty accident and liability insurance is provided for GMRSVP volunteers, free of charge. Some transportation volunteers receive reimbursement for mileage. All receive recognition for their service. Do you have an hour to give? Call 802-447-1546 or go to rsvpvt.org for more information.