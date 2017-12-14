Volunteers are Sought to Help Out Bromley Outing Club

The Bromley Outing Club (BOC) is looking for volunteers for their alpine ski races on weekends this winter. Come join the race crew, work for the day, and you will receive a ticket good for another day of skiing at Bromley and a hot lunch. No experience is necessary – just a love of working with a fun team in an outdoor environment. Must be able to ski or snowboard at an intermediate level.

BOC is also looking for volunteers to teach JISP (Junior Instructional Snowsports Program) for ages eight and up. Requirements are being able to ski or snowboard at a low-to-intermediate level or above, and enjoy teaching in an outdoor environment. Earn one credit for each day of teaching. (One credit equals one ticket mid-week and non-holiday Sundays. Two credits in exchange for Saturdays and all holiday periods. You also get two free days at Stratton, and free skiing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and after your class on the day you teach. Class runs from 1 to 3 p.m. You must commit to nine weeks of instruction beginning January 2. For details on either opportunity, email boc@bromleyoutingclub.com or call 802-824-6498.