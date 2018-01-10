Volunteers Needed for Bart Center Wounded Heroes Weekend

The Bart J. Ruggiere Adaptive Sports Center plans to hold the next Wounded Military Heroes Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, January 27 and 28, at Bromley Mountain. Come share the weekend’s activities with our country’s brave soldiers and their families by being part of the team that puts together this great event, which includes skiing and boarding, dinner, a silent auction and raffle. Contact co-chair Nancy Hurley at hurley1128@comcast.net to volunteer. For more information, vist bartadaptive.org or call 802-824-6849.